International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 88,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average session volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

