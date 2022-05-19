InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Shares Down 1.3%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 146,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.