Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The company has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,350. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

