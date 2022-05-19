Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 94,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,848,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,622,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $284.94 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

