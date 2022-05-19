Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52.

