IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $43,155.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

