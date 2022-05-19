IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

IRIX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.