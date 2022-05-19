ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.83. ironSource shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 114,215 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 1,118.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

