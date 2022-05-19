iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
