iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.95 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

