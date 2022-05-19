iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 236,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 285,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.