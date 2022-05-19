iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 304.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,163 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,906,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,680. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

