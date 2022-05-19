iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

