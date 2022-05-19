iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after buying an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,314,000 after buying an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.