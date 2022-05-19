iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.51. 652,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.56 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

