iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

