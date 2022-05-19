iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.26

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 114098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

