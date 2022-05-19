iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,269 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 24,870,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,221,934. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

