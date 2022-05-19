iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

