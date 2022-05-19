iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200,689 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $811,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 8,890,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.