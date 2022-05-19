Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $110.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,593. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $122.70.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.