Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $110.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,593. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

