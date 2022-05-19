Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.72.

JACK stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

