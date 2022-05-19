James Hardie Industries plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

James Hardie Industries has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

NYSE JHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

