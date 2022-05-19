Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JSPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,329. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

