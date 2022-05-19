JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.
Shares of JD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,575. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.
JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.