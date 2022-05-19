JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,575. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in JD.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113,411 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $71,389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 45.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.