JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 40,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,245. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.