JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

