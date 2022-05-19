John Frederick Barrett Buys 5,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett bought 5,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,135.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Global alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

HZN stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.