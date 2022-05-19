John P. Campi Buys 5,000 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) CEO John P. Campi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SKYX stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

