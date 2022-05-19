JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

