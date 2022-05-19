JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price to €40.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.21) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

