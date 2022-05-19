JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.75 ($65.36).

HLE stock opened at €65.30 ($68.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.10 ($52.19) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($71.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

