JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.75 ($65.36).

HLE stock opened at €65.30 ($68.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.10 ($52.19) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($71.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.56.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.