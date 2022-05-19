JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 122,276 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $231,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

