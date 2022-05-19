JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target to SEK 110

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEBYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SEB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

SEB stock remained flat at $C$114.96 during trading on Thursday. SEB has a 1-year low of C$110.70 and a 1-year high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

