JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $212,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 815.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.