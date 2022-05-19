JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 313.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.65% of LPL Financial worth $212,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $801,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $172.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.