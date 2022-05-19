JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.68. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

