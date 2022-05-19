JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Sempra worth $226,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $162.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.