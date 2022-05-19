JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $200.08 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Atlassian worth $200,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

TEAM stock opened at $162.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

