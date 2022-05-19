JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $243.62 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,013,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.46% of Acadia Healthcare worth $243,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,783,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 233,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

ACHC stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

