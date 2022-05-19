JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.58% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $192,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

DSI opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $73.22 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

