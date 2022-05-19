JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $197.88 Million Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,393,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.65% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

