JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,594 ($31.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,785.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,934.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The stock has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
