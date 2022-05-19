JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 392,255 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $219,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.51 and a 12 month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,149 shares of company stock worth $2,268,964 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.