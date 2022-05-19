JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,665 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $194,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $350.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.79 and a 200-day moving average of $387.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.35 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

