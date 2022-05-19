JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Target Price to GBX 700

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($8.94).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 646.91 ($7.97) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

