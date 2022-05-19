JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 441,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,664,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

