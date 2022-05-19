JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.36. 38,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,324. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

