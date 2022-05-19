JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,977. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

