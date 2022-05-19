JT Stratford LLC Invests $200,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

EXPE traded up $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 125,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,142. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.